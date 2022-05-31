Kevin Spacey Says He’ll ‘Voluntarily’ Appear in U.K. Court to Face Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey will “voluntarily appear” in a British court to defend against sexual assault charges, the former “House of Cards” actor said Tuesday in a statement given to “Good Morning America.“

Spacey told “GMA” he feels “confident” he can prove his innocent against accusations by three men over four separate incidents, some from as long as nearly 20 years ago.

One man is alleging two incidents from 2005 in London, while a second man alleges he was a victim in 2008. The fourth accusation comes from a third man claiming he was assaulted in Gloucestershire in 2013.

Spacey cannot be formally charged until he is arrested in England or Wales. The charges were authorized on Thursday, when British authorities said they were considering formal extradition before Spacey said he would arrive voluntarily.

Spacey was fired from the Netflix drama “House of Cards” in 2017 after multiple accusations of sexual assault surfaced against him at the height of the #MeToo movement. Spacey was last interviewed by the police in 2019 in the U.S., though the actor has remained active outside of Hollywood, with two different films both starring Spacey recently being shopped at the Cannes Market.

