2 New Kevin Spacey Films Headed to Cannes Market

Kevin Spacey is attempting a career comeback after facing dozens of accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, and has two films heading to the Cannes Market next week: “Peter Five Eight” and “1242: Gateway to the West.”

The first project is the modern day thriller “Peter Five Eight” also stars Rebecca De Mornay, Jet Jandreau and Jake Weber, and is directed by Michael Zaiko Hall, according to a spokesperson for VMI International, which is handling worldwide sales at Cannes.

“Peter Five Eight” centers on Sam (Jandreau), a seemingly poised and glamorous real estate agent in a small mountain community is revealed to be an unhinged and troubled alcoholic with a dark secret, when a charismatic man in a black sedan named Peter (Spacey) shows up in town one day. As she tries to keep her life from unravelling, an older co-worker named Brenda (De Mornay) is targeted by Peter for information at the behest of his powerful and shadowy boss, Mr. Lock. Nothing will ever be the same again in this little town.​

“Peter Five Eight” is a co-production of Ascent Films and Forever Safe and was by Mad Honey and LTD Films.

The second Spacey project is a historical drama that is currently called “1242: Gateway to the West.”

The synopsis for the film is as follows: When the Kingdom of Hungary’s army was annihilated by the Mongols at the battle of Mohi, only the castle of Esztergom now stood in the Mongolians’ way of invading the rest of Europe. Khan Batu, the grandson of Genghis Khan, reaches the walls of Esztergom with his invincible troops. The castle’s defenders, led by Eusebius, the Canon of Esztergom, and a Spanish mercenary, Captain Simon, are preparing for the final battle. The sudden arrival of Cardinal Cesareani, the Papal Legate, coinciding with the Mongol Lunar New Year celebrations and the mystical practices of Eusebius, combine to offer the defenders a small glimmer of hope.

“1242: Gateway to the West” also stars Eric Roberts, Christopher Lambert, Terence Stamp, Neil Stuke and Genevieve Florence. The film was directed by Péter Soós.

Deadline first reported the news about “Peter Five Eight.”