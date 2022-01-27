“The Vampire Diaries” co-creators Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec have reteamed for “Dead Day,” a supernatural drama based on the best-selling comic book series by Ryan Parrott.

On Thursday, Peacock announced it’s given a straight-to-series order to “Dead Day,” which follows several characters as they deal with the annual night when the dead return to visit with or torment the living – or maybe just to party.

“We have been looking for a project to do together and ‘Dead Day’ has all the ingredients we love as storytellers. Love, death, thrills and tears – and we know [NBCUniversal Chairman of Entertainment Content] Susan Rovner and her team at Peacock is the perfect fit for this project,” said Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson in a joint statement shared with TheWrap.

“Dead Day combines an exciting, high-concept premise with relatable characters and real emotion,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We jumped at the opportunity to work with Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, who not only have tremendous individual track records with their high-quality storytelling, but have created magic together before.”

“Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson are each a powerhouse unto themselves, so we couldn’t have been more excited when they told us they wanted to team up again,” said Vivian Cannon, EVP of drama development at Universal Television. “Dead Day will be everything Julie and Kevin’s audiences love about their work – emotional, unexpected and totally bingeable!”

“We realized because of ‘Dead Day’s unique, universally appealing concept that this AfterShock Comic would capture the audience’s imagination worldwide. And none of this would be possible without this recognition from our amazing partners: Julie Plec, Kevin Williamson, Universal Television, Peacock and Ryan Parrott, the creator of ‘Dead Day’,” said AfterShock Media’s Lee and Jon Kramer

Parrott, who created the comic book series in 2020, will serve as a consulting producer.

Williamson and Plec will serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers through their respective production companies Outerbanks Entertainment and My So-Called Company.

Executive Producers are Ben Fast, Emily Cummins and Lee Kramer, Jon Kramer and David Sigurani for AfterShock Media. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Plec, who created the “Vampire Diaries” spinoffs “The Originals” and “Legacies,” is currently in production on the Peacock YA series “Vampire Academy,” based on the book series of the same name. She is also executive producing the upcoming NBC series “The Endgame,” with “F9” director Justin Lin. It premieres Feb. 21.

Williamson, who executive produced the latest “Scream” film, is currently in post-production on the thriller “Sick” for Miramax.