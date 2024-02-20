The Kid LAROI Documentary ‘Kids Are Growing Up’ Gets Amazon Prime Video Release

Amazon MGM Studios will release “Kids Are Growing Up,” the documentary about rising, Grammy-nominated Australian rapper The Kid LAROI, on Prime Video.

Directed and produced by Michael B. Ratner through his company OBB Media, “Kids Are Growing Up” looks back at Charlton Howard’s rise to music stardom as The Kid LAROI, performing in sold-out arenas in Australia after first making a name for himself touring his home country with the late American rapper Juice WRLD, who invited LAROI to come with him to Los Angeles to learn more about the recording process.

“LAROI’s story is truly inspirational. While he’s just 20-years-old, he’s managed to change his circumstances through his artistry and drive, while navigating anxiety, grief and a variety of issues that his audience can relate to,” said Ratner in a statement. “At OBB we strive to partner with the most talented people in the world and we’re so honored that LAROI and his family trusted us to tell this incredible story. We also want to thank Amazon for being such great partners as we continue to collaborate on stories that are both entertaining and impactful.”

Featuring interviews with LAROI, as well as artists like Justin Bieber and Post Malone, the documentary shows the 20-year-old rapper navigating the pressures of rapid fame, struggles with his mental health, finding his first love, and grappling with the death of Juice WRLD in December 2019.

The trailer for the documentary will be released on Wednesday and features a new song from The Kid LAROI that will be released on Amazon Music on March 1.

“Thank you to the incredible teams at OBB Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios for their support in sharing my story,” said LAROI in a statement. “I can’t wait for audiences to see this behind-the-scenes portrayal of my journey, which perfectly encapsulates some of the most rewarding and challenging years of my life and career so far.”

“Over the span of just a few years, The Kid LAROI has catapulted into a world of global stardom,” said Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming, and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios. “This documentary explores his meteoric rise to fame and his personal triumphs and tribulations along the way. We are thrilled our global Prime Video customers will have a front row seat for this one-of-a-kind story.”

Kids Are Growing Up is produced by OBB Pictures’ Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, and Arlen Konopaki. The Kid LAROI is represented by UTA. Michael D. Ratner and OBB Media are represented by CAA and Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman.

“Kids Are Growing Up” hits Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 29