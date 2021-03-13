Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber took home multiple awards, as did actress Millie Bobby Brown, at Saturday night’s Kids’ Choice Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson.

The 34th annual show aired at 7:30 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon, where “Alexa & Katie” was crowned the favorite kids’ show, but “Stranger Things” won for favorite family show. Brown, who stars in the Netflix drama, was named favorite television actress and favorite film actress. Winners are determined by fan votes.

Grande and Bieber won for favorite female and male recording artists, respectively, while their joint hit “Stuck With U” won for favorite collaboration. Bieber also performed at the show.

Like just about everything else over the past year, the Kids’ Choice Awards were held virtually, but there were still plenty of fun moments, I including the cast of “iCarly” reuniting to present the award for favorite movie. And, of course, there were the slimings — epic ones of KCA host Thompson, along with Robert Downey Jr., Charli D’Amelio, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Liza Koshy and an attempt to break the Guinness World Records for the most simultaneous slimings.

On a more inspirational note, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke as part of “Generation Change” presentation, which recognized kids’ strength and courage to create a better world for future generations.

Find the full list of winners below, with winners bolded:

Favorite Movie

• Dolittle

• Hamilton

• Hubie Halloween

• Mulan

• Sonic the Hedgehog

• Wonder Woman 1984

Favorite Movie Actor

• Jim Carrey – “Sonic the Hedgehog” as Dr. Robotnik

• Robert Downey Jr. – “Dolittle” as Dr. John Dolittle

• Will Ferrell – “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” as Lars Erickssong

• Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton” as Alexander Hamilton

• Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman 1984” as Steve Trevor

• Adam Sandler – “Hubie Halloween” as Hubie Dubois

Favorite Movie Actress

• Millie Bobby Brown – “Enola Holmes” as Enola Holmes

• Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman 1984” as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman

• Anne Hathaway – “The Witches” as Grand High Witch

• Vanessa Hudgens – “The Princess Switch: Switched Again” as Princesses

• Yifei Liu – “Mulan” as Mulan

• Melissa McCarthy – “Superintelligence” as Carol Peters

Favorite Animated Movie

• Onward

• Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

• The Croods: A New Age

• Trolls World Tour

• Scoob!

• Soul

Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie

• Tina Fey – “Soul” as 22

• Jamie Foxx – “Soul” as Joe Gardner

• Anna Kendrick – “Trolls World Tour” as Poppy

• Chris Pratt – “Onward” as Barley Lightfoot

• Ryan Reynolds – “The Croods: A New Age” as Guy

• Emma Stone – “The Croods: A New Age” as Eep

• Justin Timberlake – “Trolls World Tour” as Branch

Favorite Kids’ TV Show

• Alexa & Katie

• Are You Afraid of the Dark?

• Danger Force

• Henry Danger

• High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

• Raven’s Home

Favorite Family TV Show

• Black-ish

• Cobra Kai

• Fuller House

• Stranger Things

• The Mandalorian

• Young Sheldon

Favorite Female TV Star

• Ella Anderson – “Henry Danger” as Piper Hart

• Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things” as Eleven

• Candace Cameron Bure – “Fuller House” as D.J. Tanner-Fuller

• Camila Mendes – “Riverdale” as Veronica Lodge

• Raven-Symoné – “Raven’s Home” as Raven Baxter

• Sofia Wylie – “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” as Gina

Favorite Male TV Star

• Iain Armitage – “Young Sheldon” as Sheldon Cooper

• Joshua Bassett – “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” as Ricky

• Dylan Gilmer – “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan” as Young Dylan

• Caleb McLaughlin – “Stranger Things” as Lucas Sinclair

• Jace Norman – “Henry Danger/Danger Force” as Henry Hart/Kid Danger

• Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things” as Mike Wheeler

Favorite Reality Show

• America’s Got Talent

• American Idol

• American Ninja Warrior Junior

• Lego Masters

• The Masked Singer

• The Voice

Favorite Animated Series

• ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks

• Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

• SpongeBob SquarePants

• Teen Titans Go!

• The Boss Baby: Back in Business

• The Loud House

Favorite Musical Group

• Black Eyed Peas

• Blackpink

• BTS

• Jonas Brothers

• Maroon 5

• OneRepublic

Favorite Male Artist

• Justin Bieber

• Drake

• Post Malone

• Shawn Mendes

• Harry Styles

• The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist

• Beyoncé

• Billie Eilish

• Selena Gomez

• Ariana Grande

• Katy Perry

• Taylor Swift

Favorite Song

• “Yummy” – Justin Bieber

• “Dynamite” – BTS

• “Toosie Slide” – Drake

• “Wonder” – Shawn Mendes

• “Cardigan” – Taylor Swift

• “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

Favorite Collaboration

• “Be Kind” – Marshmello & Halsey

• “Holy” – Justin Bieber & Chance the Rapper

• “Ice Cream” – Blackpink & Selena Gomez

• “Lonely” – Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

• “Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

• “Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

Favorite Global Music Star

• BTS (Asia)

• David Guetta (Europe)

• Master KG (Africa)

• Savannah Clarke (Australia)

• Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)

• Taylor Swift (North America)

Favorite Female Sports Star

• Simone Biles

• Alex Morgan

• Naomi Osaka

• Candace Parker

• Megan Rapinoe

• Serena Williams

Favorite Male Sports Star

• Tom Brady

• Stephen Curry

• LeBron James

• Patrick Mahomes

• Lionel Messi

• Russell Wilson

Favorite Female Social Star

• Emma Chamberlain

• Charli D’Amelio

• GamerGirl

• Addison Rae

• JoJo Siwa

• Maddie Ziegler

Favorite Male Social Star

• James Charles

• Jason Derulo

• David Dobrik

• Ryan’s World

• MrBeast

• Ninja

Favorite Video Game

• Among Us

• Animal Crossing: New Horizons

• Fortnite

• Minecraft

• Pokémon Go

• Roblox