Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair’ to Finally Be Released in Theaters

Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair” is finally getting released in theaters, Lionsgate announced on Wednesday.

Lionsgate will showcase the epic, including an all new anime sequence, as one complete film in theaters nationwide for the first time on Dec. 5, 2025. The highly anticipated release marks one of the rare times that the entire epic has been presented as a single, combined film. For years, the only way to see it was when Tarantino played it at his New Beverly movie theater in Los Angeles.

“Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair” removes the cliffhanger ending from Vol. 1 and the recap that began Vol. 2, combining both into one film — as Tarantino originally intended. New to this theatrical release will be a never-before-seen, 7½-minute animated sequence. ​Select presentations of the release will be in 70mm and 35mm, and it is anticipated that the film will play in all major markets.

Tarantino said: “I wrote and directed it as one movie—and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie. The best way to see ‘Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair’ is at a movie theater in Glorious 70mm or 35mm. Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory!”

Lionsgate manages library distribution rights for one of Hollywood’s largest portfolios of Tarantino films, which also includes “Reservoir Dogs,” “Jackie Brown,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “Django Unchained,” “The Hateful Eight” and “Death Proof.”

Uma Thurman stars as The Bride, left for dead after her former boss and lover Bill ambushes her wedding rehearsal, shooting her in the head and stealing her unborn child. To exact her vengeance, she must first hunt down the four remaining members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad before confronting Bill himself. With its operatic scope, relentless action, and iconic style, “The Whole Bloody Affair” stands as one of cinema’s definitive revenge sagas—rarely shown in its complete form and now presented with a classic intermission.

“Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair” also stars Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Gordon Liu, Michael Parks and David Carradine as “Bill.” The film is produced by Lawrence Bender, written and directed by Tarantino, based on the character of “The Bride” created by Q&U.