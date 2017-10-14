‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Removed From Mississippi School District Curriculum; Twitter Enraged

Pulitzer Prize winning novel was pulled from Biloxi classrooms because it “makes people uncomfortable”

| October 14, 2017 @ 11:11 AM
Harper Lee Gregory Peck To Kill a Mockingbird

Universal Pictures

A Mississippi school district has pulled “To Kill a Mockingbird” from eighth grade classrooms because the novel “makes people uncomfortable.”

According to The Sun Herald, the school board did not vote on the move, but rather it was an administrative and department decision made on Wednesday or Thursday.

“There were complaints about it. There is some language in the book that makes people uncomfortable, and we can teach the same lesson with other books,” Kenny Holloway, Biloxi School Board vice president told the paper. “It’s still in our library. But they’re going to use another book in the 8th grade course.”

Also Read: When Harper Lee Visited the Set of 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

The Harper Lee novel has repeatedly appeared on the American Library Association’s list of the most banned or challenged books due to repeated use of a racial slur and its exploration of racism and discrimination.

The Biloxi decision was met with widespread condemnation on social media.

19 Books That Scored Better Movie Titles, From 'Cruel Intentions' to 'Die Hard' (Photos)

  • Various
  • Various
  • Various
  • Various
  • Various
  • Various
  • Various
  • Various
  • Various
  • Various
  • Various
  • Various
  • Various
  • Various
  • Various
  • Various
  • Various
  • Various
  • Various
  • Various
1 of 20

What’s in a name? These well-known books got new names for their big-screen adaptations

Who says Hollywood ruins books? Sometimes the movie title improves on the original.

View In Gallery

Related Content