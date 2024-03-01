‘Kill Tony’ Podcast Signs Distribution Deal With Studio71 | Exclusive 

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe has signed a distribution, ad sales and marketing deal with Studio71 for his popular live podcast “Kill Tony,” TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The live podcast in the format of a comedy show has captivated audiences across platforms, with many participants going viral on TikTok for their brief comedy sets. The simulcast podcast generates over 2 million downloads per episode, boasting more than 150 million video views and audio downloads over its 10-year run.

Studio71 will sell podcast advertising and integrated brand partnerships across audio and video. The company will also aid Hinchcliffe in building out a robust podcast network by having “Golden Pony Podcasts” under the organization’s umbrella.

Hinchcliffe is a touring stand-up comedian, writer and podcast host based out of Austin, Texas.

“Kill Tony” has been taping live episodes at The Comedy Mothership, which is Joe Rogan’s club in Austin. The open mic format may be relatively unusual for a podcast; however, bringing up-and-coming comedians to share the stage has been increasingly successful for the brand.

The upcoming tour for “Kill Tony” will include sold-out shows at the Kia Forum and the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, along with two performances at Madison Square Garden in New York this summer. In 2025, the live podcast will also play at the O2 Arena in London and more massive venues.

“My entire team is pumped to be working on such a high level and with such huge venues and now an unstoppable advertising force. When Brian Redban and I started working together, we could not have imagined such a juggernaut and we have never been happier now that we are in arenas and our home base of the great state of Texas,” Hinchcliffe said in a statement.

“We are very excited that Tony and his team would entrust his wildly successful podcast with us to continue its growth trajectory,” SVP of podcast brand partnerships for Studio71 Craig Jordan said in a statement. “We look forward to providing him with our bespoke customized services to grow his audience and his opportunities to new heights, earning them greater revenue through increased distribution, marketing and best-in-class ad sales.”

The deal was brokered by Seth Jacobs and Alex Murray at Brillstein Entertainment. Shana Davies, Brian Lieberman and Vadim Dyment negotiated the deal on behalf of Studio71.