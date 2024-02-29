Taylor Lorenz Launches Video Podcast With Vox Media

The Washington Post’s tech columnist Taylor Lorenz is partnering with Vox Media to launch a video-based podcast titled “Power User,” following the recent news of Brené Brown also joining Vox’s expanding podcast portfolio.

Lorenz’s podcast will explore how “technology and the internet are upending our lives and the world around us,” with Lorenz discussing the biggest tech stories that “Silicon Valley often ignores.”

“Power User” is set to debut on March 21, with new episodes released every Thursday. The show will also feature guests discussing stories, trends, and people shaping the internet landscape.

Earlier this month, Vox Media scored another high-profile podcaster in acclaimed author Brené Brown. She bringing her two shows, “Unlocking Us” and “Dare to Lead,” to the podcast network after leaving Spotify at the end of her deal with the platform.

“Each episode will cover one main topic or story and will include a quick news rundown where I’ll inform and contextualize big tech and online culture news,” Lorenz told Axios. “It’s fundamentally a chat show between me and interesting, insightful figures shaping the business, media and political landscape through tech.”

When asked why she partnered with Vox for the podcast, Lorenz said, “There’s a tremendous amount of support for my work at The Post, but Vox Media has a robust infrastructure in place to support my ambitions for the show, including a top-tier slate of technology and business shows and scale across video platforms.”

Lorenz received a lot of media attention for a recent interview with Chaya Raichik, the woman behind Libs of TikTok. The pair discussed a wide range of topics, including the death of Nex Benedict, which Raichik described as “very tragic” — before she added that she doesn’t believe in gender-affirming care for nonbinary people like the teen.