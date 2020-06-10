A sequel to the 2007 horror film “Black Water” about killer crocodiles has been acquired by Screen Media for theatrical and on-demand release day and date this August, it was announced Wednesday.

The North American rights for “Black Water: Abyss” were nabbed by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, and the movie will open on Aug. 7.

The original “Black Water” from 2007 became an underground hit, and the follow-up is a similar survival thriller about a group of friends who explore a remote cave system deep in the forests of Northern Australia when a tropical storm hits. As rising floodwaters trap them deep below the surface, something even deadlier emerges from the darkness – killer crocodiles.

Andrew Traucki, who co-directed the original film, returns to direct the sequel. Ian John Ridley and Sarah Smith wrote the screenplay. The producers are Neal Kingston, Michael Robertson and Pam Collis. “Black Water: Abyss” stars Jessica McNamee (“The Meg”), Luke Mitchell (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Amali Golden (“Bloom”), Benjamin Hoetjes (“The Code”) and Anthony J. Sharpe (“Robert the Bruce”).

“We’re incredibly excited to have Screen Media on board this visceral journey of tension, suspense and teeth,” Neal Kingston, partner alongside Michael Robertson in the newly formed production company Thrills & Spills, said in a statement.

“As a huge fan of the original film – and their other nerve-wracking creature films – I’m excited Screen Media can be part of the clever and well-executed thrill ride that is ‘Black Water: Abyss,'” Needle, SVP of global acquisitions and co-productions for Screen Media, said in a statement.

The deal was negotiated by Needle with Mike Runagall, managing director at Altitude Film Sales on behalf of the producers. Altitude is handling foreign sales and will be active on the title at the Cannes Virtual Market in June.