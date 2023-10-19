As predicted, Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert film has provided the box office with some much-needed momentum after “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” finished their theatrical runs. Now, theaters are hoping that Swifties will continue to turn out to theaters this weekend while the legendary Martin Scorsese brings in the cinephiles.

As “Eras Tour” charges into its second weekend, Paramount will release Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a dark historical epic with a reported $200 million budget from Apple Original Films. Paramount is servicing the theatrical distribution on the film, with Apple holding on to the streaming rights as the film will likely get a release on Apple TV+ to coincide with the 2024 awards calendar.