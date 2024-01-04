Martin Scorsese’s critically acclaimed film “Killers of the Flower Moon” will start streaming globally on Apple TV+ on Jan. 12, Apple Original Films announced on Thursday. That puts it on streaming just a couple of weeks before Oscar nominations are revealed, of which “Flower Moon” is expected to grab many.

The film, directed by Scorsese and based on David Grann’s best-selling book, has received widespread praise since its theatrical release, with critics hailing it as one of the best films of 2023. “Killers of the Flower Moon” was named Best Film of the Year by the National Board of Review and has received 12 Critics Choice Award nominations, seven Golden Globe nominations, and recognition from over 20 critics groups globally, including Best Film from the New York Film Critics Circle.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the wealthy Osage Nation for their oil money, a string of brutal crimes that became known as the Reign of Terror. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons.

The film was produced by Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way alongside Apple Studios. Scorsese and Eric Roth wrote the screenplay based on Grann’s book.

In addition to widespread critical acclaim, “Killers of the Flower Moon” has landed on several Oscars shortlists for Best Makeup and Hair, Best Sound, Best Original Score and Best Original Song. It is also set to receive the Vanguard Award at Thursday night’s Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards.