‘Killing It': Craig Robinson Struggles With Capitalism (and Giant Snakes) in Trailer for Peacock Series (Video)

People with good taste have already seen that this stars Craig Robinson and need no further incentive to watch the show’s trailer. But for the rest of you, behold the trailer for “Killing It,” a new comedy series premiering on Peacock Thursday, April 14.

From “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Dan Goor and his fellow “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” showrunner Luke Del Tredici, “Killing It” is a show that probes the stressors of America’s dog eat dog system of capitalism — via the killing of very large snakes. Watch the trailer right now.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XmOvgKSKokY

Sold. Fully.

“Killing It” stars the always awesome Robinson — “The Office,” Doug Judy on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” not to mention the dozens of hilarious movies he’s been in — as a struggling prison guard trying to raise $20,000 to buy some land of his own, while also navigating co-parenting a daughter with his ex, who might be moving to another state. In the middle of this, he meets a rideshare driver aiming to win a snake hunting contest worth … $20,000 dollars. Cue the plot.

Along with Robinson, “Killing It” stars “Love” breakout Claudia O’Doherty, as well as Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter and Jet Miller.

Created and written by Del Tredici and Goor, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers, it’s also executive produced by Mark Schulman, and Mo Marable — Marable also directs the first three episodes. From Universal Television, “Killing It” was filmed in, and from the looks of things set in, New Orleans.

All 10 episodes of “Killing It” premiere on Peacock Thursday, April 14.