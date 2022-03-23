It’s the 1970s in Los Angeles and some shady studio guys are trying to get a movie made. But some dangerous criminals are rather put off by the concept and would like it not to happen. Will they manage to work things out? That’s question posed by the trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ miniseries “The Offer,” which you can watch now.

Of course, by now you know the movie in question was “The Godfather” and that this show is based on things that actually happened, so of course they managed to work it out. The how of that is the focus of the 10-episode event, however. Expect to see a lot of 1970s Los Angeles sleaze, 1970s New York grime, and plenty of that Hollywood magic, baby.

“The Offer” stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo.

Written and executive produced by showrunner Nikki Toscano (“Hunters”), “The Offer” was created and written by Michael Tolkin (“Escape at Dannemora,” “The Player”). Alongside Tolkin and Toscano, it’s executive produced by two-time Oscar winner Albert S. Ruddy (“Million Dollar Baby,” “The Longest Yard,” “Hogan’s Heroes”), Miles Teller, Russell Rothberg and Leslie Greif, who also developed the series. Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman”) also executive produced “The Offer” and directed several episodes.

“The Offer” premieres on Paramount+ Thursday, April 28.

In addition to the trailer, enjoy the highly evocative-of-the-actual-film poster below: