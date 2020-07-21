Fox News’ Kilmeade Fumbles AOC Slam and Apology for Sharing Fake Tweet

“Good Lord,” says CNN’s Jake Tapper

| July 21, 2020 @ 6:32 AM
Brian Kilmeade

Fox News

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade tried to dunk of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Monday by sharing what he thought was one of her tweets, but it didn’t go well.

A screenshot of his now-deleted post shows Kilmeade shared a purportedly deleted tweet from the congresswoman that read, “It’s vital that Governors maintain restrictions on businesses until after the November election because economic recovery will help get Trump re-elected. A few business closures or job losses is a small price to pay to be free from his presidency.#KeepUsClosed.”

Kilmeade’s tweet read, “Is this what @realDonaldTrump has been saying?”

Also Read: Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Rails at 'Mr. Tough Guy' Gov Cuomo for Considering More Coronavirus Protections (Video)

The Ocasio-Cortez tweet in question was fake, which observers immediately began telling Kilmeade. CNN’s Jake Tapper wrote exasperatedly, “That’s not real, Brian. It was debunked a long time ago. Good Lord.”

Late Monday, he deleted the tweet and posted a new one apologizing, but the words in the tweet were all in quotation marks: “‘I have deleted my earlier tweet regarding Rep. Cortez, I apologize for the error.'”

That tweet, too, which was mocked for including the mysterious quotation marks, was deleted and replaced Tuesday with a new one.

Ocasio-Cortez, for her part, didn’t like the apology with or without the quotation marks. She replied, “Wish I could say I appreciate the effort, but you didn’t even get my name right.”

