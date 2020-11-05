Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Calls for Trump to Abandon Twitter

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade suggested Thursday that President Donald Trump abandon Twitter altogether.

Trump’s tweets are increasingly being labeled as “misleading” and having their engagement reduced by the platform as he continues to tweet inaccurate claims about the election to his 88 million followers.

“Why do you patronize a big tech company like this when they continue to show a lack of respect for you? The president should start. If the president takes his followers and goes somewhere else, that will be a ‘tweet storm,'” said Kilmeade.

Twitter Labels 2 Trump Tweets on Mail-In Vote Counting Misleading

After it was pointed out that Twitter and Facebook have a monopoly — more money and more users than competing platforms — Kilmeade replied, “MySpace was big, too, at one point.”

Ainsley Earhardt, Kilmeade’s “Fox & Friends” co-host, noted that some social media users have migrated to Parler. That platform focuses on free speech and saw a number of prominent conservatives migrate this spring, but by July, its momentum had seriously stalled, as TheWrap reported.

Although the president’s use of Twitter is infamous, the platform has been more proactive in labeling his tweets for misinformation in recent months.

The company labeled two tweets by Trump on Wednesday “misleading about an election,” and followed up with another label on Thursday. Those labels come after a tweet made by Trump election night was similarly flagged.