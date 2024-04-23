Kim Kardashian is one of those figures who has been so famous for so long, an entire mythology has been created around her. And on Monday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the ABC host did the work of the people, determining which rumors were truth and which were false.

Out of the nine rapid fire questions Kimmel asked Kardashian, the super celebrity only debunked two of them, including the rumor that she has six toes. “That was a thing. Everyone thought I did,” Kardashian said.

She also denied that she founded a church; that was her mom, Kris Jenner. Jenner founded the California Community Church in 2012.

As for the rumors that are true, Kardashian does blow dry her jewelry before putting it on because she hates being cold; she washes her feet before getting into bed; and she does, in fact, sleep with her eyes slightly open. When asked how she knows this detail about herself, Kardashian revealed, “My sisters have taken videos and pictures.”

She also had her 14th birthday at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, a detail about her life that Kardashian confirmed without elaboration. The segment went on to confirm that the celebrity hates the sound of cardboard, used to host a weight loss series called “Kim Kardashian: Fit in Your Jeans By Friday” and that she can change a tire.

“Were some of these not supposed to be true but they really are?” Kardashian joked.

Kardashian stopped by the ABC late night show to promote the finale of her major acting debut, “American Horror Story: Delicate.” Prior to “AHS,” Kardashian has starred in several other projects such as “Ocean’s Eight” and in “Drop Dead Diva,” but in most of these movies and shows, Kardashian played herself. The FX horror anthology marks the first time she has starred as a leading actor in a TV series. In the drama, she plays Siobhan Corbyn, a publicist who is hiding secrets of her own.

The final episode of “American Horror Story: Delicate” premieres on FX Wednesday at 10/9c p.m. The episode will then be available to watch on Hulu the following day.