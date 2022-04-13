If you have a hard time imagining Kim Kardashian sitting down to watch an episode of “Saturday Night Live” for fun, you’re right. The reality star recently admitted that she hadn’t actually seen a full episode until she was preparing to host the show.

During an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, hosted by Amanda Hirsch, Kardashian went into detail about how her hosting gig came together. According to the reality star and businesswoman, the idea had been floated a few years ago, and she passed. But, when “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels came out to meet Kardashian and her mother, he was charming enough to convince her.

Once she committed to hosting, Kardashian started studying up.

“I didn’t want to go and embarrass myself and get up there and not be funny,” she said. “But I had never seen an episode, really, of ‘SNL.’ I had gone and watched parts obviously, because you know, Kanye performed so many times. So I’d been there in the audience, and then I’d seen a full show in person once. But as far as watching the show, I didn’t really know what the monologue entailed.”

That said, Kardashian didn’t go too deep into the “SNL” back catalogue. The reality start noted that she only watched one episode, got an idea of how the monologues go, “and was like, ‘OK, I got this.'”

It helped that she had some heavy hitters backing her up too. Kardashian revealed that Oscars host Amy Schumer helped write her monologue, as well as Michelle Wolf, who Kardashian met by way of an introduction from Dave Chapelle.

Really, Kardashian was more concerned about the show at large. “I wasn’t worried about the monologue, I was worried about all the skits,” she added.