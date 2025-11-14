Kim Kardashian Roasts Kris Jenner and Sister Kourtney as ‘Worst Producers on Reality TV’ | Video

Kim Kardashian roasted sister Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner as the “worst producers on reality TV” for previously trying to cut now iconic “The Kardashians” moments.

The “All’s Fair” star shared some behind-the-scenes production details during Thursday’s new episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

“Do you wanna know some of the worst producers on reality TV? Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner,” the second oldest Kardashian revealed in a confessional. “They tried to take out the fighting scene from Dolce. My mom wanted our physical fight out [which aired on E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”] years ago. And Kourtney wanted the whole Dolce thing out. Wouldn’t that have been a tragedy in reality TV?”

Per Kardashian, her sister and mother struggle to see what’s best for the viewer.

“Like, they can’t watch themselves from a distance,” she explained. “And like, see what’s like, ‘Oh, I think the viewer would like that.’ Don’t we want to see all the craziness and all the drama? Like, of course! That’s what good TV is.”

Clearly, Kim’s mother and sister eventually signed off on the footage as both controversial scenes made their way onto the small screen via “The Kardashians” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

And, despite the on-screen drama, it appears the family has no plans to walk away from reality TV. Last month, Jenner appeared on the “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast, where she noted there was no end date on the horizon for “The Kardashians.”

“I love it so much,” the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch said of filming the reality show. “I can’t tell you who it is, but I texted somebody this morning … who’s an executive over at our network. And I said, ‘Happy birthday.’ And they wrote back, ‘My birthday wish is that this ‘The Kardashians’ just goes on forever.’ And I said, ‘Your wish is my command.’”

New episodes of “The Kardashians” arrive on Hulu every Thursday.