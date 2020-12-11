Kim Ki-Duk, Award-Winning South Korean Director, Dies of COVID-19 at 59

Award-winning South Korean director Kim Ki-duk has died in Latvia after contracting the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press. He was 59.

The death of the filmmaker, who won top prize at 2012 Venice Film Festival with his movie”Pieta,” was first confirmed by Vitaly Mansky, president of an international doc film festival in Riga, and later “indirectly” by the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, which revealed a “South Korean male in his 50s died while being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Latvia during the early hours of Dec. 11 local time,” according to the AP.

Along with his top honor at Venice, Kim also won a prize for his movie “Arirang” at the 2011 Cannes film festival and best-director awards for his work shown at other film festivals in Berlin and Venice.

