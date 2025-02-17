Kim Sae-ron’s Death Ruled as Suicide With No Note Left Behind, Police Report

The 24-year-old South Korean actress was found dead in her Seoul home on Sunday

Kim Sae-ron (Getty Images)
The death of South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron has been ruled as a suicide, according to local police, via multiple media reports. She was 24.

“We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide,” a police officer reportedly told South Korean news hub Yonhap News Agency on Monday. The news outlet also reported that the actress, who most recently starred in Netflix’s action-thriller “Bloodhounds,” did not leave a suicide/farewell letter behind.

As TheWrap previously reported, a friend of Kim found her dead in her Seongdong home in Seoul on Sunday. No signs of break-in our foul play were discovered.

Kim started acting at age 9, and was a popular cultural figure from films “A Brand New Life,” which premiered at Cannes in 2009, and “The Man From Nowhere,” a major box office hit in South Korea. She won mass critical acclaim and several awards from those roles, including Best New Actress at the Korean Film Awards.

Her career continued in her teens with films like “A Girl at My Door” and Korean television dramas such “Listen to My Heart” and “The Queen’s Classroom.”

Kim’s transition from child actress to adult star was hindered in 2022 when she was involved in a crash that led to DUI charges. Amid the extra public scrutiny and a hefty court fine, she paused all public activities, though she began work on a low-budget indie film late last year.

Josh Dickey contributed to this story.

Kim Sae-Ron
Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

