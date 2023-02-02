Phil McGraw might have a lot of fans thanks to his long-running talk show “Dr. Phil,” but Jimmy Kimmel definitely isn’t one of them. And on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” while talking about the announcement that the show is coming to an end after 20 seasons, Kimmel joked that it “filled us with memories no amount of psychotherapy will ever allow us to forget.”

McGraw announced Tuesday that “Dr. Phil” will end with its currently running Season 21 as he makes a move into primetime television. Read more about that here. Now, back to Kimmel.

“With the shock of January ending came another massive jolt. This morning after 21 seasons, Dr. Phil has decided to hang up his mustache,” Kimmel said during his monologue. “I know. I’m sadder than a hound dog getting whizzed on by a fire hydrant too. I really am.”

“Dr. Phil will be missed. I mean without Dr. Phil, who will stay on top of important subjects like: ‘My Daughter Believes She’s Pregnant With Jesus; What Will the Ultrasound Show?'; ‘Bad Boy Blake With Abs of Steel: Can Dr. Phil Break Through His Cold Heart?'; ‘Our Hula-Hooping Superstar Daughter Has Stockholm Syndrome From Her Narcissist, DJ Boyfriend!'; and ‘My Mom Is Delusional and Believes She Is Annie From Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal,'” Kimmel said.

“It’s been quite a run over the past two decades. The good doctor filled us with memories no amount of psychotherapy will ever allow us to forget,” he added. At this point Kimmel rolled an “in memoriam” style clip of some of the weirder moments from the long run of “Dr. Phil.”

“I think we’re all taking this pretty hard. So what happens now? I mean, does he become Mr. Phil? I don’t know. All I know is we salute you Dr. Phil. No one on television has welcomed more mental patients, and I wish you and your wife Dr. Phyllis some well-deserved rest. Maybe go to Cabo with the lady who’s pregnant with Jesus,” Kimmel said, before tying the news to the other big coming-to-an-end story of the day, Tom Brady’s decision to retire – again.

“Not only is Dr. Phil hangin’ it up. Tom Brady today announced that he has decided to retire. But for real this time. Every year on the first of February, Tom Brady comes out of the locker room to announce his retirement. And then, if he sees his shadow, he goes right back to the NFL,” Kimmel said.

“I have a radical idea, I think. They’re both tired of what they’re doing. Maybe Dr. Phil and Tom Brady switch places. Dr. Phil plays quarterback for the Buccaneers, and Tom Brady yells at the ‘cash me outside’ girl.”

Watch the whole clip in the video above.