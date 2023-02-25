Kimmel Dubs Santos, Boebert and 2 Others in Congress ‘the Four Gun Whores of the Apocalypse’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel pulled no punches on his show Friday night when talking about controversial Republican from New York, Rep. George Santos, who is co-sponsoring a bill that would make the AR-15 assault rifle the “National Gun of the United States.”

“He’s not alone on this one. This dumb bill was sponsored by a Congressman from Alabama named Barry Moore, with co-sponsors Santos, Andrew Clyde of Georgia and mozzarella stick salesperson, Lauren Boebert,” Kimmel said.

“The Four Gun Whores of the Apocalypse. Thank you so much for your work,” he added. “The next time there’s a mass shooting with an AR-15 – which will probably be by the end of the week – we will know who to thank.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host came out swinging during his monologue, saying that Santos is ingratiating himself to the far right wing of the party, in hopes of drawing their support.

“What a cool guy, and what an important cause. ‘Take it from me, a man going through a mental health crisis with no accountability,’” Kimmel said, putting words in Santos’ mouth. “That’s good though, George. You know, the first step is admitting you have a problem.”



“Problems” is putting it mildly. Santos’ endless cavalcade of lies about his past and present – that are easily checked for accuracy – continues to grow. Some of the most controversial statements he’s made were that his mother died as a result of the September 11, 2001 World Trade Center attacks, that he had employees who died in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting, that he graduated from Baruch College and was a star player on its volleyball team and that he was Olympic gold medalist.

His fibs have cost him support from some of his fellow Republicans, with Sen. Mitt Romney telling him during the State of the Union earlier this month, “You don’t belong here.”

Now this proposed bill.

“Can you imagine – with all the tragedy that’s happening in this country – this bonehead wants a bill naming the AR-15 our ‘national gun’?” Kimmel said. “And yes, I know the AR-15 is the gun George killed the Loch Ness Monster with, but come on. Even for him, it’s ridiculous.”

You can watch Kimmel’s entire monologue in the clip at the top.