Kimmel Jokes Trump’s Waco Speech Is a Metaphor: ‘Going Down in Flames and He’s Taking His Cult Followers With Him’ (Video)

Over the weekend, Donald Trump hit the campaign trail to give a headline-making speech in Waco, Texas — picked, apparently, because it’s currently the 30-year anniversary of the standoff between federal law enforcement and the Branch Davidian cultists that ultimately ended with the deaths of 86 members of the cult.

Jimmy Kimmel noticed the significance of the date, not only by snarking that Trump is signaling “he’s going down in flames and he’s taking his cult followers with him,” but also bestowing Trump with a new nickname: Kanye West Wing. Get it?

“The other Kanye — Kanye West Wing — had a rally this weekend,” Kimmel said during his monologue. “In Waco, on the 30th anniversary of the siege that claimed the lives of 86 people there.”

“You know if it happened now, he would side with the Branch Davidians. He’d be like, ‘I like David Koresh, he likes me. That’s a good thing, not a bad thing,'” Kimmel joked. “Trump chose Waco because it’s a powerful metaphor for his campaign. He’s going down in flames and he’s taking his cult followers with him.”

“Fiberace held court for 90 minutes. He did all the hits, even making time for a personal attack on his old flame Stormy Daniels,” Kimmel continued before playing a clip of that attack.

In the clip, Trump complained he’s being investigated for “something that is not a crime, not a misdemeanor, not an affair. I never liked horse face, I never liked … that wouldn’t be the one. There is no one, we have a great First Lady.”

“Yes, her name is Jill Biden,” Kimmel quipped. “But, just to be clear, he didn’t do it. He wouldn’t do it, but if he had done it, he wouldn’t have done it with her. After the rally, Stormy herself, in response to a tweet that said, ‘President Trump wouldn’t touch you with a 10ft pole,’ replied, ‘True. He used a 3 inch one,’ and won the day. Congratulations.”

Watch the whole monologue above now.