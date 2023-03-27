Megyn Kelly Slams DeSantis for Rejecting Interview Because ‘He’s Afraid': ‘Not Gonna Get a Pass, Same as Trump’ (Video)

Megyn Kelly, in Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” revealed that Florida governor and likely 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has been turning down her requests to interview with her on the program – because, she said, “he’s afraid.”

“I will say, we did ask Ron DeSantis to come on the show. He has not said yes, and I find that very interesting,” Kelly began, noting that the politician previously sat with Piers Morgan for an interview. “I love Piers Morgan. He’s a pal of mine. But why would you go sit with a British guy and not come on the show? And I do think there’s a reason for it, and I will venture to say he’s afraid. I’m just gonna put this out there: He is afraid because he knows the kind of interview that I would give him.”

Calling back to the notoriously contentious relationship she had with then first-time presidential candidate Donald Trump, Kelly illuminated that she knows that DeSantis knows her interview style. She wouldn’t tread lightly with the divisive governor.

“He’s not gonna get a pass, same as Trump never got a pass from me,” she said, adding that it was the same for former Republican nominee Marianne Williamson and others over the years.

Kelly explained that she refuses to soft-ball questions to presidential candidates “because I represent the viewers, not the candidates, and that’s the way the journalists should be.”

“We’re there for the viewers. We’re not there to rub elbows with these guys who may or may not be president and endure ourselves in their good graces. Reporters need to remember that,” Kelly said, sounding off on what she felt is the common practice today of hobnobbing with a subject, not stepping on any toes. She, on the other hand, believes there’s merit to being “adversarial” with an interviewee.

“The relationship is supposed to be adversarial, for the love of God, these journalists should show it,” Kelly said, not naming any journalist specifically. “I don’t give a s–t if you’ve fallen in love with DeSantis – or Trump, for that matter. They’re not your friend, your friend is your audience, is the truth. That’s the only thing you’re out there to cover.”

She concluded her thought Monday by adding that it “disgusts” her watching “the press running cover for Biden” and “the hardcore MAGA group running cover for Trump.”

“Just stop it! Stop it. Stop falling in love with the politicians. You’re a member of the media. Grow a pair,” Kelly said. “Your business is not to be loved, it’s to tell the truth. Respect is what you want. Respect will get you an audience. Love is for pundits who just want to say the nice sweet nothings that people want to hear.”

Watch the full “Megyn Kelly Show” segment in the video above.