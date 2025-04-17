Kimmel Jokes Elon Musk Loves Having Babies So Much, He Spent $300 Million to Get One in the White House | Video

Jimmy Kimmel had a field day Wednesday in response to a Wall Street Journal investigative report that Elon Musk has fathered “many mini-Musks” in an attempt to “seed the world in his own image.” But the late night host did not seem all that surprised by the revelations of the report — we already knew he loves babies.

“I mean, he spent $300 million to get one elected president, he loves them so much,” Kimmel joked, getting a dig in at President Donald Trump.

“Elon Musk is the subject of an investigative report into his harem of baby mamas,” the host began in his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue. “The Wall Street Journal of all places published a bonkers account of Musk’s efforts to seed the world in his own image. The story said he’s been using his social media platform to recruit women to carry his children, and then he buys their silence with multi-million dollar nondisclosure agreements. Who said romance is dead?”

While the Journal reported that it is believed that the tech billionaire has fathered “at least 14 children,” sources said that they believe there could be “many more mini-Musks” out there that no one knows about.

“You’ve heard of ‘Alien v. Predator’? Elon might be both,” Kimmel quipped.

Taking on Musk’s longstanding belief that that declining birthrates are humanity’s greatest threat, Kimmel joked that the world seems crowded enough as-is.

“I’m not sure what planet Elon lives on — this one seems full to me,” he said. “You ever go to Costco on a Saturday? Ever tried to get out of the parking lot at Dodgers Stadium? I think we’re good on people.”

Kimmel then drew up a text from the Journal’s report to one of Musk’s alleged mistresses. He wrote, “To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates,” while advocating for his his desire to sleep with and impregnate other women.

“He even texts like a supervillain. He’s Sex Luthor,” Kimmel said. “But it is kind of sweet, I guess. Elon loves babies. I mean, he spent $300 million to get one elected president, he loves them so much.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue in the video below: