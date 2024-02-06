Jimmy Kimmel had many jokes about the rainstorm in Los Angeles on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” But he also took a few minutes in his monologue to talk about the 2024 Grammys — including some about Taylor Swift.

While discussing Swift’s fourth Album of the Year win for “Midnights,” he joked that Swift “also made history by becoming the first white woman to ignore Celine Dion.”

The joke came amid blowback on the superstar singer-songwriter after she appeared to give the Canadian music legend the cold shoulder while accepting her award. Dion made a surprise appearance at the Grammys to present the award for Album of the Year, and Swift didn’t acknowledge her while taking the trophy on her way to the podium.

As a result Swift, suddenly faced criticism and accusations of having been seriously disrespectful to Dion.

“Last night at the Grammys, the big winner was Taylor Swift, who became the first artist to win Album of the Year four times. All for the same album,” Kimmel joked on Monday, referencing the very successful “Taylor’s Version” rerecordings of her earlier albums.

“She also made history by becoming the first white woman to ignore Celine Dion,” he added.

“There were performances by many great artists: Billie Eilish and Finneas, Dua Lipa, Billy Joel, Miley Cyrus, Joni Mitchell — and U2 played from the Sphere in Las Vegas,” Kimmel went on. “You know, they don’t let U2 leave the Sphere. They keep them locked in there. They call it a residency. Really it’s more of a hostage situation there.”

Watch Kimmel’s whole monologue in the video above.