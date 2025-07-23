This week comedian Fortune Feimster is serving as the latest “Jimmy Kimmel live” guest host, but after Donald Trump claimed to have heard signs Kimmel might be canceled just like Stephen Colbert, Feimster had one question: “If the President cancels a show… does the guest host still get paid?”

The joke was inspired by Trump saying on Tuesday morning, “The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is next to go in the untalented Late Night sweepstakes.” Colbert, of course, informed his audience last week that CBS is canceling “The Late Show” next May — and many have speculated since he was fired to appease Donald Trump.

Feimster explained the president’s comments and then also joked, “Am I in trouble if Jimmy’s show gets cancelled while I’m hosting? ‘Hey thanks for letting me cat sit. Oh also – your cat’s dead,’” she continued.

“And just a little fact check, Jimmy Kimmel is NOT the next to go. Girl, he already WENT like a month ago. He is doing shrooms at Six Flags right now,” Feimster continued, adding, “Just wait until the President finds out that Jimmy hired a substitute lesbian.”

“That’s right. I’m a DEI hire. Well, except for the D. I haven’t SEEN a D since I was in junior high school,” Feimster joked. Then she added, “I mean what an insane day to become a late-night host. But I think we can all agree I’m getting into the game at the perfect time.”

Watch the full monologue below: