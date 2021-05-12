Kimmel Jokes After Liz Cheney Ouster, ‘She’s Used to This, Her Dad Was a Dick Too’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel was pretty amazed that he found himself supporting a Cheney on Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” but of course in this instance it was because they share a common enemy: Donald Trump. He was talking of course about Liz Cheney, and joked that she’s used to all the grief she’s getting from Trump and other Republicans because “her dad was a Dick too.”

What, that’s literally true. He’s former Vice President Dick Cheney.

So of course by now you know that Liz Cheney, formally the third ranking Republican in Congress, was stripped of her position because she publicly speaks out against the lie, unfortunately now held by the majority of the Republican party, that Joe Biden didn’t legitimately win the 2020 election. That lie, which Trump used to incite the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection in an attempt to overthrow the government and remain in power, has basically become orthodoxy among Republicans. Which isn’t scary at all.

But enough about the apocalypse to come, back to Kimmel, who kicked off his discussion of Cheney’s situation by joking, “I never thought I’d be pro-Cheney – in any way, but it has happened.”

“But she was removed, basically for telling the truth. She gave an impassioned speech on the floor of the House last night. Which was empty – because all her colleagues left. She said Republicans must speak the truth and the election was not stolen. So, she had to go,” Kimmel continued.

“You know, you can’t have Republicans going around saying Joe Biden won the election. People might get the right idea,” he added.

Kimmel noted that Cheney “was one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the January 6th attack on the Capitol,” and that since then she’s continued to criticize the party for spreading Trump’s lies, which resulted in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy putting the events in motion to have her demoted.

“I’m confused. I thought these guys hated “cancel culture,” Kimmel quipped.

“Of course, Donald Trump celebrated on his website today,” Kimmel continued. quoting Trump directly: “Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being. I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country,” and “The Republicans in the House of Representatives have a great opportunity today to rid themselves of a poor leader, a major Democrat talking point, a warmonger, and a person with absolutely no personality or heart. As a representative of the Great State of Wyoming, Liz Cheney is bad for our Country and bad for herself.”

“Can you be bad for yourself? What other option is there? And why are the Republicans so afraid of Donald Trump?” Kimmel said. “They’re the ones giving him power – by pulling stunts like this.”

Kimmel then noted that Cheney said after she was demoted that she intends to “ensure that the former President never again gets anywhere near the oval office.”

“She’s used to this,” Kimmel said. “Her dad was a Dick too.” Zing!

Watch the whole monologue above. The Cheney stuff begins at the 3:40 mark.