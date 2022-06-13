Kimmel Jokes Jan 6 Hearings Prove ‘Donald Trump Did All the Things We Saw Him Do (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel devoted the bulk of his monologue on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to the second day of congressional hearings covering the Jan 6. riot (you know, the one incited by Trump in January, 2021 to basically overthrow the government?).

Monday’s round of hearings had plenty for citizens and comedians to chew on, leading Kimmel to joke that the production was like “CSI: Can’t Believe Donald Trump’s Not in Jail Yet.”

“I have to say, I watched it and it’s so crazy to see so much evidence confirming that Donald Trump did all the things we saw him do, on television, every day for three months straight, on television,” Kimmel added.

One of the more amusing, yet somehow also terrifying details that came out of Monday’s hearings is that ex-New York Mayor-turned humiliating Trump lackey Rudy Giunliani was apparently the guy who told Trump to falsely declare victory on election night — and that he was very drunk at the time.

But there were more than enough Trump insiders on-hand and on-video – to shed light on how this happened – and what went down at the White House on election night.

Giuliani has since denied that he was drunk, but it’s likely Kimmel doesn’t believe him. “That’s right. An ‘Apparently inebriated’ — Which by the way is the title of Rudy’s autobiography, ‘Apparently Inebriated’ — Rudy Giuliani told him to go out and just say he won. The way you can tell Rudy is drunk is his breath smells more like booze than cigars and cat turds for a change,” Kimmel said.

“OK, so Rudy was drunk. The big question is, what’s Donald Trump’s excuse? He doesn’t even drink,” Kimmel continued. “And how would Trump know Giuliani was drunk? I mean, does this seem like a drunk person to you?”

At this point Kimmel played a supercut of Giuliani making public remarks and, if we’re being honest, looking not entirely sober.

Later in the monologue, Kimmel also talked about how Fox News “didn’t even air the first hearing, the prime time edition. They did carry today’s proceedings on their network. I guess they figured, at 10 AM is when most of their viewers are switching out their catheters and applying for reverse mortgages, or buying walk-in bathtubs. I don’t know,” he joked.

Watch the entire monologue above now.