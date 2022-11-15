Kimmel Jokes Trump Is Running so He Can ‘Lose the Popular Vote 3 Times in a Row’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel taped Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” hours before Donald Trump’s speech confirming he’ll be running for president in 2024. But that didn’t stop Kimmel from telling some amusing jokes about it during his monologue.

For instance, Kimmel joked that Trump is actually running for president “in a bid to become the first American to lose the popular vote three times in a row.” Because, naturally, Trump has already lot the popular vote twice — by nearly 3 million in 2016, and by more than 7 million in 2020.

“There was some speculation that he might be announcing something else tonight. You know, there’ve been a lot of times Trump said something was going to be big and it wasn’t,” Kimmel joked in an apparent reference to Trump’s penis. “Just ask Stormy Daniels.”

“Sadly, that did not appear to be the case. Trump has been reportedly interviewing staffers for his campaign, which is fun to imagine. This is the only job interview where they want to make sure you are crazy before they hire you,” he continued.

“They say that he’s looking for more than one campaign manager. Instead of just one main person, he wants to have multiple people. Because he has a tendency to fire campaign managers. Now I guess he wants them to compete, I don’t know,” Kimmel continued.

Kimmel argued that Trump “doesn’t want to be president. He wants to host ‘The Apprentice’ again. That is the show,’ Meanwhile, many prominent Republicans are moving to distance themselves from Trump after the midterm election. A group of current and former Republican Governors had a meeting this morning. Chris Christie got a big round of applause for a speech blasting Trump.”



“He said Trump ‘weighed the party down across all three election cycles.’ Trump’s like, ‘I weighed the party down? You’re the one banned from the Hometown Buffet, buddy,'” Kimmel said, referencing Chris Christie’s weight.

“A lot of Republicans wish that this monster, they helped create, would go away, but he just keeps coming back. He’s like herpes. Once your party has em’, you can’t get rid of him, all you can do is try to shorten the outbreaks,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel then noted Trump still has supporters, like Mike Lindell, and at least one participant in the Jan. 6 attack that Kimmel called “the Urkel of Treason.”

You can watch the whole monologue above now.