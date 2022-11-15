David Muir Mike Pence Interview

David Muir interviewed Mike Pence Monday (ABC)

Ratings: David Muir’s Mike Pence Interview Nabs 4 Million Viewers for ABC

by | November 15, 2022 @ 6:06 PM

The post-midterms interview drew in over 1.5 million viewers more than Monday’s airing of ”Bachelor in Paradise“

ABC’s Monday airing of David Muir’s Mike Pence interview brought in 4 million viewers just a day ahead of Trump’s expected announcement for a 2024 presidential run, according to Nielsen’s live plus same-day figures.

The interview, in which Muir pressed the former vice president on his response during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and asked Pence if he thinks Trump should be president again, received over double the total viewership of “On the Road to the CMA Awards,” which drew in 1.4 million total viewers when aired in the same time slot on ABC last week, and earned the highest total viewership for ABC during Monday’s primetime. “Bachelor in Paradise,” which aired ahead of the interview, averages 2.3 million viewers.

Loree Seitz

