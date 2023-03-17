Kimmel Mocks Trump Call to Georgia Election Official: ‘Tried to Order the Presidency Like a Stuffed Crust Pizza’ (Video)

Just “another bad week” for Donald Trump, Jimmy Kimmel joked Thursday night, as a new audio recording of a phone call the former president made to Georgia election officials pressuring them to overturn the 2020 election results has surfaced.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a grand jury heard the recording between Trump and the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. In the recording, Trump pushed for the speaker to call a special session to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in Georgia.

This revelation of a third audio recording wrote the jokes themselves for Kimmel’s monologue.

“Basically, Trump tried to order the presidency over the phone like it was a stuffed crust pizza,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel mentioned this might be the last week of Trump being an “un-indicted man,” as the former president is facing legal challenges in New York, as well. The Manhattan district attorney’s office is investigating hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“We have prosecutors in New York indicating that criminal charges are likely for Trump in the Stormy Daniels hush money case,” Kimmel said. “Trump, and you’re not gonna believe this, swears he did nothing wrong there either.

Kimmel continued, “He says he didn’t have an affair with Stormy Daniels, and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, says there’s nothing to see here at all.”

Kimmel played an interview clip of Giuliani on Newsmax saying Trump didn’t commit a crime. The anchor responded, “I don’t think you have to be a lawyer to understand this, it’s a free country. If you want to write a check for $130,000 and give it to somebody, you can.”

“Right. Right,” Kimmel said while laughing, adding that “there’s nothing weird about having your lawyer write a check for $130,000” to an adult film star. “Presidents do that all the time,” he said. “Hoover did it. Reagan did it. Roosevelt did it. Why do you think they called him ‘Chester’ Arthur?”

To see more of Kimmel’s jokes about Trump and the entire monologue, click the video above.