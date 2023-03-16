“Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough sparred about whether or not Democrats are itching to replace President Joe Biden with a different candidate in the next presidential election.

Thursday’s episode began with a discussion about a new poll in which Trump leads in the GOP primary by more than 10 points over rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. Noting that Trump is proposed to have a wide positive margin in the primaries but a more difficult time clinching the win for the general, Scarborough broke the poll down by making a comparison to Biden.

“I find the most fascinating thing about this presidential race is, you have the presumptive nominees in both parties – one a sitting president – with people in their own party going, ‘I like him, I’m very grateful for what he’s done – I hope we can find someone else,'” Scarborough said, in reference to Biden and Trump.

“Democrats are saying that about Joe Biden wherever you go, they do it every two weeks,” he added.

At that point, co-host Brzezinski cut in. “They are not. They are not!” she repeatedly protested.

Scarborough then walked through various high points in Biden’s presidency – the midterm elections, his State of the Union address – only to argue that weeks later, Democrats were once again thinking, “Oh, we gotta find someone else.”

“Well, they need to shut up,” Brzezinski said.

Pivoting from Biden, who has “been underestimated his whole life,” Scarborough drew an approximation to Trump. Despite Republican challengers, he forecast a “rematch of 2020” between the current and former presidents.

David Drucker of The Dispatch weighed in to say he’d heard similar sentiments from voters. Republicans who supported Trump in the last election may be looking for a new candidate because they fear he can’t win in a general election, he explained.

However, it’s “too early to decide that Trump is a de facto nominee,” Drucker continued. Officially becoming a candidate could change everything for the current frontrunner and his expected challenger DeSantis, he added.

Watch the full “Morning Joe” segment in the video above.