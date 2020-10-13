Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Desire to Kiss Everyone: ‘COVID Made Him Horny!’ (Video)

Donald Trump has repeated over and over that he’s been cured of his coronavirus infection by stem cell treatments, and that he wants to prove he’s better by kissing everyone who attend his rallies. And Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help but make fun of that sentiment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday night.

“Our Pez-brained President was in Johnstown, Pennsylvania tonight. He’s spreading his microbes across the Keystone state,” Kimmel joked as he pivoted his opening monologue toward politics.

“Last night he made his bigly return to the rally stage in Sanford, Florida. Trump did about an hour of material in Florida, and he killed. He really killed. We’ll have to wait a week or two to see how many he killed, but he definitely killed,” Kimmel joked.

“The President claims to be off his COVID meds, but he does seem to be on something because last night he was feeling little droplets of love in the air!”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” then fired up a clip of Trump’s declaration — you can watch it here if you haven’t seen it.

“One thing with me, the nice part, I went through it, now they say I’m immune,” Trump said, a day before news broke of a confirmed case of an American COVID-19 victim catching the disease for the second time. “I just feel, I feel so powerful, I’ll walk into that audience. I’ll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women and the, everybody, I’ll just give you a big fat kiss.”

Trump repeated the refrain Tuesday night at the rally in Pennsylvania Kimmel mentioned above, going so far as to specify a “handsome” man in the audience that he’d like to kiss. Though he qualified that declaration by saying that he wouldn’t get “a lot of enjoyment” out of the experience.

Kimmel was horrified by this whole deal on behalf of everyone there.

“The COVID made him horny. Run, everybody!” Kimmel joked.

Then he moved on to an examination of the sort of folks Trump was hoping to make out with.

“This rally in Florida was packed with thousands of maskless people, all there to see their beloved Spready Krueger,” Kimmel said. “At one point, the President, who was also not wearing a mask, started throwing masks to the crowd of people not wearing masks. Which makes a lot of sense.

“And if you’re wondering what kind of folks would line up for an event like this, well, these are the them.”

We then see a clip of a few of the attending Trump supporters being interviewed. One of them said: “I think the virus has been extremely politicated. It has been used to lock down this country, which is what will happen if Joe Biden is reelected.”

And another: “I’ve been working all the time, ain’t got no COVID. I take my vitamins, I eat healthy. I just ain’t worried about it.”

Kimmel couldn’t help but laugh at that. “He’s got his Flintstones chewables and nothing to fear.”

And then, finally, he tossed out some jokes about Trump’s apparent obsession with the song “YMCA” by the Village People — which has long been a gay anthem and thought to be about cruising.

“Trump closed the night out by strutting his stuff to the only band in America that will still let him use their songs,” Kimmel said as we see a clip of Trump dancing to the song at the end of the rally.

“That’s right, he’s the young man. Do you think Trump has any idea who the Village People are or what that song represents? No way, right? But he plays it everywhere he goes.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” then treated us to a montage of Trump awkwardly dancing to “YMCA” at multiple rallies. Which prompted Kimmel to declare that Trump is the “coolest president since Millard Filmore, you have to admit.”

You can watch the monologue from Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in the video embedded in this article.