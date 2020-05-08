Kimmel: Pence Joking About Delivering Empty Boxes of PPE on Camera Is ‘A Perfect Metaphor’

Jimmy Kimmel reacted Thursday night to a video of Vice President Mike Pence caught on a hot mic during a trip to deliver personal protective equipment to a healthcare center amid the coronavirus pandemic, seemingly joking, “Can I carry the empty ones, just for the camera?”
“The Captain of the Space Force was in Alexandria, Virginia today,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Here he is with no mask on, wheeling boxes of PPEs into a healthcare center and doing his best to lift them. What a hero — just barely in the door. Since it was going so well, and also because he didn’t realize he had a mic on, Magic Mike decided to keep it going. Listen in closely here…”
He rolled the clip of Pence, which cut off earlier than other outlets’ footage of the moment. In longer versions, those around Pence — also maskless — laugh at what is obviously a throwaway line. (A representative for Pence’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment.)
“Mike Pence pretending to carry empty boxes of PPEs into a hospital is the perfect metaphor for who he is and what he’s doing,” Kimmel said of the vice president’s quip, who was put in charge of the coronavirus response in February. “A big box of nothing delivering another box of nothing.”
While Pence made mention of staging a photo-op Thursday, one news network faced more serious accusations of doing so. Earlier in the day, CBS News was accused by right-wing activist group Project Veritas of staging a scene to exaggerate the strain of the coronavirus to hospitals and the severity of the pandemic. The Project Veritas report relied on footage of cars lined up as occupants waited for coronavirus tests in Michigan and a reported hospital insider claiming CBS News crews staged it. CBS News released a statement that the center’s staff had acted without the organization’s knowledge and those portions of the report would be removed.
“These allegations are deeply disturbing. We reached out to Cherry Health to address them immediately. They informed us for the first time that one of their chief officers told at least one staffer to get in the testing line along with real patients,” said a statement from CBS News.
Watch Kimmel’s comments at the beginning of the video above.
Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photos)
Celebrities are using their influence and resources to provide assistance to the needed impacted by the coronavirus and the front line health care workers combatting the disease.
While many stars have donated money or performed in benefit concerts, some have gone the extra mile in terms of hands-on giving or simply spreading goodwill.
From John Krasinski's Some Good News broadcast to Bethenny Frankel's BSTRONG initiative, check out the innovative ways the stars are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.
From action star to anchor! Since late March, John Krasinski has been posting new episodes of his Some Good News show weekly, with guest appearances from his wife Emily Blunt. Krasinski also convinced AT&T to give first responders three-months free cell phone service with a subscription to the carrier's FirstNet plan.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted delivering meals to the needy in Los Angeles, their new home after stepping back from royal duties and leaving the U.K.
Matthew McConaughey brought some joy to residents of a senior living facility in his native Texas, hosting bingo night virtually and calling out numbers.
The actor and his wife Camila Alves also raised funds to donate 80,000 masks to workers in Texas, Lousiana, and nationwide.
Eva Longoria, Danny Trejo and other Latinx stars joined forces with the League of United Latin American Citizens for the #ayudaenespanol initiative which has provided resources for the Latino community (in both English and Spanish). Minorities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and have higher fatality rates.
Halsey worked with Orange International Inc. to source 100,000 FDA-certified masks to donate to local Los Angeles hospitals.
"If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you," the singer wrote on Instagram. "I am eager to redirect you to @givedirectly - A non-profit that allows you a way to give direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at risk communities, most of whom are single mothers."
"SNL" host Michael Che will pay one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the New York City Housing Authority building his grandmother lived in. She passed away from coronavirus complications.
"I know that's just a drop in the bucket. so I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST," the comedian posted to Instagram.
"Project Runway" winner and mentor Christian Siriano offered to have his sewing team create face masks for health care workers who are facing supply shortages.
Bethenny Frankel, who previously led crisis-relief efforts via her BSTRONG organization, raising money and supplies not only for COVID-19 relief but also those displace by tornados during the pandemic.
Andy Serkis, best known as playing Gollum from "The Lord of the Rings" films, decided to read aloud J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" as part of a 12-hour "Hobbithon." He set a goal of £250,000 for the charity Best Beginnings through his GoFundMe and reached the top trending spot on Twitter. And of course he took the pains to do all the character voices as well.
From good news broadcasts to meal delivery, these celebrities are giving a little extra
