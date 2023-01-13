Kimmel Balks at Prince Harry’s NSFW Frostbite Story: ‘When They Say Write a Tell-All, They Don’t Mean Tell All’ (Video)

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare,’ came out earlier this week. And as expected, it’s filled with a lot of stories about his childhood, what life is like in the Royal Family, and his wife, Meghan Markle.

What you might not have known is that Harry also included some really personal details, about his history of drug use for example, and the story of the time he got frostbite on his penis and to heal it used the same brand of lip balm this late mother Princess Diana preferred, and it was the latter which led Jimmy Kimmel to give the Duke of Sussex some advice for his next book.

“You know, when they say write a tell-all – they don’t mean tell-all,” Kimmel joked in his monologue on Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Kimmel played an audio clip from ‘Spare,’ in which Prince Harry recalled the incident — and used a rather novel pun to describe it. “My penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatized,” Harry said. “The last place I wanted to be was Frostnipistan. I’d been trying home remedies, including one recommended by a friend. She’d urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream.”

Harry added, “My mum used that on her lips. You want me to put that on my todger?”

After opening the tube, Harry said, “I felt as if my mother was right there in the room. then I took a smidge and applied it… down there.” To translate that for those of you reading that from behind your hands, Harry said he was thinking of his mom while putting cream on his frozen penis.

Kimmel pounced on that and said, “He rubbed a smidge of Mummy’s lip balm on his tallywacker everybody. It’s quite an endorsement for Elizabeth Arden. You know – next book we’re gonna have to create a bit more distance between the words ‘mummy’ and ‘my penis.'”

