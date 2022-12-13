Kimmel Says Elon Musk Is ‘Filling the Troll Hole Vacated by Donald Trump’ After ‘Terrible’ Fauci Joke (Video)

Elon Musk has done and said a lot of stupid stuff lately, and on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Kimmel, clearly growing pretty annoyed with the weirdness of one of the world’s richest men, mocked a lot of it.

And after seeing a recent joke Musk made, Kimmel first declared that the embattled Twitter CEO seems to be aiming to fill “the troll hole vacated by Donald Trump.” Then, he explained at length just why the joke was so bad.

“The new World’s Greatest Boss, Elon Musk, announced that Twitter will soon increase the character limit, from 280 characters to 4,000, and will be changing the name of the company to Facebook as well,” Kimmel said.

Now, Kimmel was referring to a recent exchange Musk had with one of his weird fans on Twitter, who asked, “is it true that Twitter is set to increase the characters from 280 to 4000?” “Yes,” Musk said. It’s not the first time Musk has announced out-of-left-field developments about Twitter, on Twitter – and some of them have actually happened.

But Musk also has a long, well documented history of making empty promises and saying things that flatly aren’t true, so much so that Mediaite described him as “pathologically full of s—.” So there’s no way to know if he was just making something up to please a flatterer, or actually announcing a new policy.

“Elon Musk seems to be intent on filling the troll hole vacated by Donald Trump. Because yesterday, he wrote, ‘My pronouns are Prosecute and Fauci.’ Which, on top of being small-minded, lowest-common denominator garbage and spreading false and dangerous conspiracy theories against a doctor who works for our good, is also, just a terrible joke,” Kimmel noted.

“It’s like a joke generated by AI. It doesn’t make any sense. The structure is wrong, it doesn’t rhyme with anything relevant, there are too many syllables. It’s exactly the kind of joke you’d expect from a guy who named his son after the bottom row of an eye chart,” Kimmel said, referring to the child he had with pop singer and occasional Marxist cosplayer Grimes, who they named X Æ A-Xii.

“But for some reason, some people like him. This weekend, a young guy came up to me, a very nice guy – he said, ‘You got no love for Elon bro?’ And I was like, ‘No, I don’t.’ But it’s not just Elon specifically. I have a problem with any richest man in the world who comes to this country to casually slander a doctor who devoted his entire adult life to protecting our children from HIV and COVID and Zika and swine flu and ebola disease, while you’re off playing grab-ass with Trump and firing rockets into space to prove your penis works,” Kimmel explained.

“It’s just a general. It’s not specific,” Kimmel added.

“So, the answer is, as long as he’s attacking and spreading lies about decent Americans who’ve been doing his best to protect the world since before this vomit casserole was born, I got no love for Elon, bro,” Kimmel concluded before moving on to the next topic.

You can watch Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above. He begins riffing on Musk around the three-minute mark.