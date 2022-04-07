Kimmel Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘a Snowflake and a Sociopath at the Same Time’ (Video)

On Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Jimmy Kimmel spent quite a long time roasting right wing Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has spent quite a lot of this week whining about a joke he told at her expense.

Well, not only whining, but also claiming that she called the cops over said joke. Kimmel found that particular aspect pretty amusing, but also pretty pathetic for someone who regularly makes inflammatory, insane and arguably slanderous statements.

“She’s a snowflake and a sociopath at the same time,” Kimmel joked. “A snowciopath, as we’ll refer to her for now on.”

So brief recap, earlier this week Kimmel talked about Greene in his monologue, mocking her for making slanderous accusations of pedophilia against people who disagree with her. “Where’s Will Smith when you need him,” Kimmel cracked.

Greene claims she was so threatened by this reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock that she called the Capitol police on him. We don’t know if it’s true, and she is exceptionally good at drawing attention to herself this way. Capitol Police told TheWrap they cannot comment one way or the other.

Well, as Kimmel explained on Thursday’s show, that wasn’t the end of it.

“She called the police and reported this,” Kimmel said. “Not only did she call the police, she called the same police she voted against giving a Congressional gold medal to for defending our Capitol against the insurrection she helped incite on Jan. 6.”

“That’s who she called. The people she wanted to defund. It’s amazing how quickly you can go from ‘these liberals, you can’t say anything anymore’ to ‘What did you say? I’m calling the cops!’” Kimmel continued. “This must be that cancel culture they’re always talking about.”

Kimmel then brought up the joke he told at her expense after she tweeted that she called the cop — “Officer? I’d like to report a joke” — and then noted how Greene reacted to that.

“The sweet little snowflake… tweeted again this afternoon,” Kimmel said, quoting her verbatim: “You weren’t joking. You hide your misogyny and your racism behind your “jokes” on @ABC. This was a dog whistle to the violent left to assault me or worse, and your already inspiring fantasies of violence against me. How many new death threats will I get that are your fans?”

(Kimmel also noted that she misspelled “you’re,” though we would recommend people stop rising to that particular bait.)

“Aww, that’s nice. She thinks I have fans,” Kimmel joked, appearing to address Greene directly. “I guess that’s good, but, not only don’t I condone death or any kind of threats against anyone, especially since I get dozens of them a week myself from the sickos who align with you.”

“I also find it very rich that a person who did this in her campaign ad” — at this, Kimmel showed a photo of Greene firing an assault rifle — “is suddenly whining about fantasies of violence. How does that even compute?”

Kimmel then ran down some of the crazy and inflammatory things Greene has said, like extremist right wing conspiracy theories, to literally expressing support for murdering her political enemies

“Now she’s dialing 911 because she got made fun of,” Kimmel said. “She’s a snowflake and a sociopath at the same time. A snowciopath, as we’ll refer to her for now on. And nobody does anything.”

Kimmel then joked that if she’s going to call the cops on him, he’ll report her in return. “And I won’t go to the police. I’ll go to the Justice League.”

Kimmel then had a desk brought out on stage where he proceeded to sit down and mime writing an actual letter to the Justice League. Here’s what he said:

“Dear Batman, How’s it hangin’? Knowing you, probably upside down! Ha ha. I am writing about a woman who might be a super villain. Like The Riddler, she believes the world is full of coded messages. Like The Joker, she thinks she’s funny. And like the Penguin, she is 5’ 3”. Please check her out. Love to Robin, Love Jimmy.”

Watch the whole monologue above.