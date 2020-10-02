There’s really not much to talk about at the moment in America beyond Donald Trump being hospitalized with COVID-19. And so that’s exactly what Jimmy Kimmel talked about during his “Jimmy Kimmel Live” monologue Friday night.

Kimmel started by talking about the moment he found out — he was just sitting in bed with his wife when “all of a sudden, everyone we know is texting us. Like everyone. Our friends, co-workers, my parents, her parents. Their parents, who have been deceased for years.”

2020, Kimmel joked, has really gotten out of control at this point.

“I don’t know who’s writing this year, but it’s too much. It’s not even believable anymore. It’s ridiculous,” Kimmel said.

But, of course, the Trump jokes quickly began to flow.

“Aides said the President appeared to be lethargic over the past few days,” Kimmel said. “They got worried yesterday morning, when he couldn’t smell his McGriddle.”

Kimmel had to get in an Obamacare joke as well, given the irony of Trump getting infected with a deadly pandemic virus even while he tries to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“But, you know, he is high risk because of his age and weight. Fortunately, he does have Obamacare, so he’s covered on those pre-existing conditions,” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel did show some sympathy for Trump for a moment, but then he noted that Trump really is responsible for getting himself into this mess.

No reasonable person wants anyone to get this terrible disease, but you can’t look past the fact that, over and over again, Trump has been making fun of Joe Biden for wearing a mask,” Kimmel said before the show pulled up a montage of clips of Trump doing exactly that.

“So, here’s the thing,” Kimmel went on. “Masks protect us from the coronavirus. They protect us from getting it, and spreading it. That’s a fact. If everyone wore a mask, we might not have any of this anymore. We would definitely have less of this.

“But this President doesn’t think they look good. So now he has the virus, and his wife has it – and every staffer who may have come into contact with the President is at risk. Basically, the White House is like a Summer Camp with lice. And there are a lot of COVID dots to connect.”

Indeed that is true. Trump was only one of several people who attended Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination ceremony in the White House rose garden last Saturday. The others who were present, that we know have tested positive for COVID-19 since then, include: KellyAnne Conway, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, Trump adviser Hope Hicks, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Thom Tillis, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and University of Notre Dame president John Jenkins.

You can check out the monologue from Friday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in the video embedded in this article, or on YouTube.