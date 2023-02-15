Kimmel Blames Trump for the Adderall Shortage: ‘I Think I Know Now Where It All Went’ (Video)

As more classified documents continue to show up at the houses of former and current leaders, the twice impeached former President Donald Trump went on a long rant about it on Truth Social. Which prompted Jimmy Kimmel to blame Trump for the ongoing Adderall shortage.

“I think I know where it all went,” Kimmel joked after explaining Trump’s rant during his monologue on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

This part of the monologue came after Kimmel discussed former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley’s announcement that she intends to run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. “Surprisingly, Trump did not lash out at Nikki Haley,” Kimmel joked. “He was busy incriminating himself on Truth Social today.”

Trump was, of course, complaining a lot about the ongoing documents scandal, and Kimmel noted that among other things he complained about “many of the so-called ‘documents’ that the ‘Gestapo’ took in the Raid of Mar-a-Lago”

“The FBI is ‘the Gestapo’ now. And by the way, if the FBI was the Gestapo, he would have invited them for dinner so,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel noted another post where Trump said, “Unlike the ‘No Raids of Biden,’ these were merely inexpensive and very common folders with words such as ‘Presidential Reading,’ ‘Confidential,’ ‘Classified,’ or other words stamped on the front cover. There was nothing inside of the folders.”

“Basically, he’s saying, ‘I’m not a traitor, I’m a hoarder,'” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel was particularly amused by a post in which Trump mispelled “mementos” as “momentous.”

“I think he meant Momentos, or Momentos or… I don’t know. He may have meant Maria Menounos. We have no idea<” Kimmel speculated.

After running down some other Trump comments, Kimmel said, “Which is more embarrassing for Trump, the fact that he kept Top Secret documents, or admitting he collects folders? I mean, how dull do you have to be to be a folder enthusiast?”

Kimmel ran through a few more of these posts — you can see which ones he picked in the video above, and they’re mainly along the same vein, so we don’t waste your time here. But he ended the look into Trump’s social media activity with this observation:

“You know, I’ve been reading about the Adderall shortage… and I think I know now where it all went,” he joked.

You can watch the whole monologue above now.