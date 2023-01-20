Kimmel Wonders Why Trump Wants on Facebook Since It’s an ‘Annual Reminder That Don Jr. and Eric Were Born’ (Video)

On Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel once again piled on Donald Trump in his monologue, covering several topics including Trump’s apparent desire to get his Facebook account back.

Kimmel said he doesn’t understand why the disgraced ex-President even wants back on Facebook, since the social media giant is “just an unpleasant annual reminder that Don Jr. and Eric were born.”

You can read more about Trump’s plea to Facebook’s parent company Meta here, but Kimmel summed it all up fairly completely in his monologue.

“Trump, meanwhile, is desperately trying to get back on Facebook,” Kimmel said. “His team sent a letter – requesting that they unblock his account. I’m actually surprised Trump wants to get back on Facebook.”

Kimmel joked, “Isn’t that just – isn’t Facebook just an unpleasant annual reminder that Don Jr and Eric were born?”

Kimmel noted that Facebook said it will “look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded.”

Kimmel said Facebook’s response “is like Jurassic Park saying they’re going to ask around to see if it’s cool to let the raptors out again. I don’t even know why he’s doing this. Who needs Facebook when you can reach almost a dozen people a day on Truth Social?”

Trump wasn’t the only target in Kimmel’s monologue. Among other things, he took some time to talk about the latest news involving Congressman George Santos, who — and there’s really no other way to put it — has defined himself by a seemingly inexhaustible web of lies.

“The shenanigans keep coming from Congressman George Santos of New York,” Kimmel said. “So far we’ve learned he lied about his job, his background, his education, he said he was a volleyball star at a college he didn’t go to – and his name isn’t even necessarily George Santos. He also uses the name Anthony Devolder.”

Kimmel played clips of the serial liar/congressman dodging questions from reporters. He then listed more of the lies that Santos has told over years, including one about his mother dying in the 9/11 attacks.

To keep up with what Santos has lied about now, and all the other stuff from Kimmel’s latest monologue, watch the video above.



