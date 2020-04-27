‘Kimmy Schmidt’ Trailer: Interactive Special Makes You Choose Between a Wedding and Rescue Mission (Video)
Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane all return when the special hits Netflix on May 12
Reid Nakamura | April 27, 2020 @ 8:00 AM
Last Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 8:02 AM
Life is full of choices and so is the interactive “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” special premiering on Netflix next month.
Titled “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend,” the standalone episode will have viewers decide whether Kimmy goes through with her wedding to Daniel Radcliffe or embark on a mission to rescue another set of girls being kept prisoner by the reverend.
“Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes,” Netflix’s description of the special states. “Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ’cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!”
The entire cast of the Netflix sitcom returns for the special, including Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane. They’re joined by Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer and Johnny Knoxville.
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” will hit Netflix on May 12. It is produced by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond and David Miner.
