‘Kimmy Schmidt’ Trailer: Interactive Special Makes You Choose Between a Wedding and Rescue Mission (Video)

Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane all return when the special hits Netflix on May 12

| April 27, 2020 @ 8:00 AM Last Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 8:02 AM

Life is full of choices and so is the interactive “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” special premiering on Netflix next month.

Titled “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend,” the standalone episode will have viewers decide whether Kimmy goes through with her wedding to Daniel Radcliffe or embark on a mission to rescue another set of girls being kept prisoner by the reverend.

“Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes,” Netflix’s description of the special states. “Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ’cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!”

Also Read: Kimmy Schmidt Comes Face-to-Face With the Reverend in Teaser for Netflix Interactive Special (Video)

The entire cast of the Netflix sitcom returns for the special, including Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane. They’re joined by Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer and Johnny Knoxville.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” will hit Netflix on May 12. It is produced by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond and David Miner.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Innocence Files Netflix
  • OUTER BANKS Netflix
  • Mrs America FX
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 10 Bravo
  • FX
  • Fauda-Season-3 Netflix
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • #BLACKAF Netflix
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • too-hot-to-handle-video Netflix
  • Friday Night in With the Morgans AMC
  • Dragnificent TLC
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Ghost in the Shell SAC2045 Netflix
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race VH1
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • Normal People Hulu Hulu
  • Blindspot NBC
  • HOLLYWOOD Netflix
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • Rick and Morty Season 4 Adult Swim
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Fox
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • NOS4A2
  • Dirty John
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 62

Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE