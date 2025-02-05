‘Kinda Pregnant’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Netflix’s Comedy?

Amy Schumer stars alongside Will Forte, Jillian Bell and more

"Kinda Pregnant" (Netflix)
The cast of "Kinda Pregnant" (Netflix)

Amy Schumer is back with a new comedy, and she’s got a lot of familiar faces alongside her.

Now streaming on Netflix, “Kinda Pregnant” centers on a woman who has dreamed of settling down and becoming a mom, but life hasn’t had that in the cards for her just yet. So, when her best friend gets pregnant, she kind of spins out.

That spin-out includes using a pregnancy belly to fake her own, but of course, that scheme quickly goes awry. It gets very messy.

Here’s who you need to know in the film.

Amy Schumer in "Kinda Pregnant"
Amy Schumer in “Kinda Pregnant” (Netflix)

Lainy Newton (Amy Schumer)

Lainy Newton is a schoolteacher who has always wanted to settle down and start a family, but she doesn’t have the best taste on who to settle down with. She’s played by “Trainwreck” and “I Feel Pretty” star Amy Schumer.

Jillian Bell in "Kinda Pregnant" (Netflix)
Jillian Bell in “Kinda Pregnant” (Netflix)

Kate (Jillian Bell)

Kate is Lainy’s best friend, and has been since they were kids. She’s played by Jillian Bell, who has starred in films like “22 Jump Street,” “Rough Night,” “Brittany Runs a Marathon” and more.

Brianne Howey as Megan in "Kinda Pregnant" (Netflix)
Brianne Howey as Megan in “Kinda Pregnant” (Netflix)

Megan (Brianne Howey)

Megan is a mom Lainy meets at a yoga class specifically for pregnant women, and she’s deeply honest about how hard pregnancy actually is. She’s played by “Ginny & Georgia” star Brianne Howey.

Will Forte as Josh in "Kinda Pregnant" (Netflix)
Will Forte as Josh in “Kinda Pregnant” (Netflix)

Josh (Will Forte)

Josh is Megan’s brother, and Lainy’s new love interest (though she doesn’t know both of those things at the same time). He’s played by “SNL” veteran Will Forte.

Lizze Broadway as Shirley in "Kinda Pregnant" (Netflix)
Lizze Broadway as Shirley in “Kinda Pregnant” (Netflix)

Shirley (Lizze Broadway)

Shirley is a young co-worker of Lainy and Kate’s, and gets pregnant around the same time Kate does. Lainy is… not a fan. Shirley is played by Lizzie Broadway, best known for her roles in “Gen V” and “Here and Now.”

Urzila Carlson as Fallon in "Kinda Pregnant" (Netflix)
Urzila Carlson as Fallon in “Kinda Pregnant” (Netflix)

Fallon (Urzila Carlson)

Fallon is a co-worker of Lainy’s who slowly becomes one of her best friends. She’s also the only one who finds out Lainy’s secret early on. She’s played by New Zealand comedy star Urzila Carlson.

Damon Wayans Jr. during the CBS Network portion of the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Damon Wayans Jr. during the CBS Network portion of the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dave (Damon Wayans Jr.)

Dave is Lainy’s boyfriend at the start of “Kinda Pregnant,” but of course, he doesn’t last too long. He’s played by Damon Wayans Jr., who’s currently starring on “Poppa’s House,” but is best known for his time on “New Girl.”

Chris Geere attends NBC's "This Is Us" Season 6 Red Carpet (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Chris Geere attends NBC’s “This Is Us” Season 6 Red Carpet (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Steve (Chris Geere)

Steve is Megan’s husband, and a really big fan of Jada Pinkett Smith’s podcast. He’s played by Chris Geere, who you might recognize from “This Is Us,” “You’re the Worst” or possibly “Modern Family.”

Alex Moffat at the premiere of "Kinda Pregnant" (Getty Images)
Alex Moffat at the premiere of “Kinda Pregnant” (Getty Images)

Rawn (Alex Moffat)

Rawn is Shirley’s husband and the father to her baby, and he’s pretty stoked about it. You’ll recognize him from his time on “Saturday Night Live” as well.

