Kinema Acquires Show&Tell’s Streaming Business to Create Education-to-Exhibition Pipeline for Indie Filmmakers | Exclusive

Film distribution screening and streaming platform Kinema has acquired the streaming business of Show&Tell, the indie filmmaking education and fundraising hub, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Show&Tell’s training, playbooks and community — all used to guide indie filmmakers through the funding, filmmaking and distribution process — will now be aligned with Kinema’s screening network, with the aim to support more films getting sustainably funded and seen by audiences.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

All films currently available on the Show&Tell streaming platform will be offered to migrate to Kinema at no cost and their filmmakers will gain access to Kinema’s in person and virtual screening tools, real time dashboard, global host network, direct-to-audience TVOD streaming, and distribution strategy consulting, Kinema said.

And all filmmakers currently on Kinema will receive complimentary access to Show&Tell’s education subscription, including over 200 video lessons on fundraising and distribution (from navigating PBS to building pitch decks and pitching role plays), templates and case studies, coaching resources, and a private filmmaker community, the company added.

“Show&Tell has built one of the most trusted and generous education communities for filmmakers,” said Christie Marchese, founder and CEO of Kinema. “By pairing their proven playbooks with Kinema’s host-led exhibition engine, we’re creating a unified education-to-exhibition pathway that helps filmmakers earn revenue, grow audiences, and build sustainable careers.”

As a result of the acquisition, Show&Tell will sunset its streaming service on Jan. 31, 2026, with Kinema becoming the exhibition home for current and future Show&Tell filmmakers.

Show&Tell will continue to focus on education, coaching, and community, the company said, while Kinema will continue to expand its screening network and direct distribution tools.

“Our mission has always been to help filmmakers succeed,” said Keith Ochwat, Founder of Show&Tell. “By partnering with Kinema and sunsetting our streaming operations, our community gets an even stronger runway: the playbook to raise money and reach the right audiences, and the platform to turn that into on-the-ground screenings and revenue.”