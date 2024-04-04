‘The King of Queens’ Headed to Paramount+ and Pluto TV

“The King of Queens” is headed to Paramount+ and Pluto TV as part of a new licensing agreement finalized between Paramount Global and Sony Pictures Television.

The series, which ran for nine seasons on CBS from 1998 to 2007, follows blue-collar married couple, Doug (Kevin James), a deliveryman, and Carrie (Leah Remini), a secretary at a law firm, who both live with Carrie’s oddball father, Arthur (Jerry Stiller) in Rego Park in Queens, New York.

The pair try to make the best of what they got while trying to make their marriage somewhat normal and getting through tiny problems that they have together — even the occasional run-in with Carrie’s father.

“We are thrilled to extend our long-standing relationship with Paramount through this multi-platform agreement for one of the most iconic sitcoms in SPT’s library,” Sony Pictures TV’s executive vice president of distribution Flory Bramnick said in a statement. ” We’re fortunate to be able to offer our partners highly coveted content across any genre that can be programmed specifically to their unique audience needs, and we’re confident The King of Queens will be a strong performer across multiple platforms.”

“Paramount recognized the importance of consolidated cross-platform negotiations years ago to deliver entertainment to audiences anywhere and everywhere they consume content,” Paramount chief program acquisitions officer Barbara Zaneri added. “We look forward to continuing to execute industry-leading deals that give fans more ways to watch what they love across our multiplatform ecosystem of cable and streaming products.”

“The King of Queens,” which was created by Michael J. Weithorn and David Litt, is executive produced by James, Tony Sheehan, Josh Goldsmith & Cathy Yuspa, Jeff Sussman, David Bickel, Ilana Wernick, Chris Downey, Rock Reuben and Rob Schiller. Hanley Productions and CBS Productions produced the series in association with SPT.