‘King of the Hill’ Revival Debuts as Nielsen’s No. 2 Streaming Show With 1.21 Billion Viewing Minutes

The “King of the Hill” revival debuted to an impressive audience in its first week on Hulu, boosting the animated show to become the No. 2 streaming program of the week on Nielsen’s charts.

After Hulu dropped the 10 episodes in the show’s fourteenth season on Monday, Aug. 4, over 15 years after the last season was released, “King of the Hill” tallied up 1.21 billion viewing minutes during the week, with new episodes accounting for 77% of the show’s total watch time. The viewership boosted “King of the Hill” to make its first appearance on Nielsen’s top 10 streaming charts ever, coming in at the No. 2 spot, behind only “Wednesday.”

It’s quite a feat to come anywhere close to the massive viewership scored by “Wednesday,” whose first season stands as Netflix’s most-watched English-language TV show. The Jenna Ortega-led series continued its viewership legacy with the release of Season 2, Part 1 on Wednesday, Aug. 6, which drew a whopping 3.75 billion viewing minutes from Wednesday to Sunday, becoming the week’s most-watched streaming title by far and drawing the second-largest weekly streaming total of 2025 so far.

The No. 3 spot on the overall streaming programs list went to “The Hunting Wives,” which scored 1.2 billion minutes on Netflix, while the No. 4 spot went to “KPop Demon Hunters,” which scored 977 million minutes on Netflix. “KPop Demon Hunters” was the No. 1 most-watched streaming movie during the week of Aug. 4 — ahead of “The Pickup” and “Happy Gilmore 2” — marking the third time the animated musical has dominated the list.

As usual, “Bluey” remained in the top 10 with 776 million viewing minutes on Disney+ in fifth place alongside other top 10 regulars like “Spongebob Squarepants” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” which both brought in 675 million minutes.

With “The Summer I Turned Pretty” well into its third season with Wednesday, Aug. 6 marking the release of Season 3, Episode 5, the Prime Video series scored its highest weekly total since returning on July 16 with 665 million viewing minutes, coming in the No. 10 spot on the overall streaming list and the No. 4 spot on the streaming originals list.