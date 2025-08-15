Why Did Hulu Make a ‘King of the Hill’ Revival? It Generated $100 Million in Streaming Revenue | Charts

“King of the Hill” may have wrapped its original run before Netflix even released its first original series (“House of Cards” in 2013), but the long-running animated comedy has quietly continued to deliver real financial value for Hulu. Since the first quarter of 2020, “King of the Hill ”has generated nearly $100 million in estimated streaming revenue for Hulu, according to Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics data.

That figure puts it in on par with “American Dad!,” a still-airing animated sitcom with a steady pipeline of new episodes. Another point of comparison is creator Mike Judge’s earlier animated comedy, “Beavis and Butt-Head,” which along with its reboot has delivered just over $50M in streaming revenue for Paramount+ since 2020.

For Hulu, the numbers help explain why the streamer invested in a “King of the Hill” revival, which brings Arlen, Texas, into the modern world. With streaming platforms increasingly focused on proven IP to drive engagement and retention, reviving a series with a decade-plus track record of generating consistent value is a low-risk, high-reward strategy.

Hulu animated comedies streaming value (Data via Parrot Analytics)

This isn’t Hulu’s first rodeo when it comes to reviving a beloved animated series. In 2023, the streamer brought “Futurama” back after a 10-year hiatus. Since returning, the series has transformed from a moderate performer to one of Hulu’s top animated revenue drivers.

The show’s total revenue contribution to Hulu is now approaching $120 million, with much of that growth coming post-revival. The upcoming third season since its return is set to premiere next month, giving Hulu another opportunity to market around a familiar brand and deepen engagement with both nostalgic viewers and new audiences.

However, there are also cautionary lessons to be learned from “Futurama”s revival. The show witnessed a huge spike in global demand for its first revived season, peaking at over 60 times the demand for the average show. This initial spike in demand for the show tapered off consistently throughout the course of the first rebooted season. Demand for the second season on Hulu in 2024 has been significantly more subdued.

Declining demand for “Futurama” (Data via Parrot Analytics)

This pattern reflects a “pent-up demand” effect. Fans who have been waiting years for new episodes rush to watch the initial return, generating a large spike in interest. Sustaining that level of demand into subsequent seasons can be challenging, as the novelty factor fades and the show must compete with a crowded release calendar.

For Hulu’s “King of the Hill” revival, this dynamic has strategic implications. The streamer’s marketing push should be heavily front-loaded, aiming to convert that initial wave of nostalgic viewers into sustained engagement. Hulu appears to be embracing this strategy with its all-at-once episode drop on Aug. 4 instead of rationing episodes weekly.

Animated comedies like “King of the Hill” and “Futurama” have unique staying power in streaming because they’re endlessly rewatchable and easy to dip into mid-series. Hulu, in particular, has built a reputation as a home for fans of adult animated comedies. The lesson for rebooting this IP is clear – nostalgia sells, but keeping fans engaged after the initial comeback is the real art of the reboot.