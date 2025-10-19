Donald Trump Shares AI-Generated Video of Himself Dropping Feces on No Kings Protestors

Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video Saturday that shows himself flying in a fighter jet labeled “King Trump” and dropping feces on the heads of No Kings protestors — his apparent commentary on the more than 2,500 nationwide demonstrations that took place the same day.

The video is set to the song “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins and also features political commentator Harry Sisson at a protest in New York.

Trump offered the video without any other commentary.

Millions of Americans turned out for the latest round of No Kings protests this weekend, with politicians, media figures and other speakers all in attendance. There were even some assemblies in several European capitals.

The protests also elicited the support of several celebrities, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Mark Ruffalo. Ruffalo first mentioned the protests Thursday, when he shared a video promoting NoKings.org. “WE the People – WE have the power and together WE will win! Check out this inspiring video and share it with your family, friends and neighbors to join one of the over 2,500 No Kings protests across our country this Saturday, October 18th,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Courage is contagious! Each of us have an important role to play in this historic moment by exercising our First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and peaceful protest.”