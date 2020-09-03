A day after Bryan Fogel’s documentary “The Dissident” about the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi found a buyer and released a trailer, Showtime has released a trailer for its own Khashoggi documentary, “Kingdom of Silence.”

Showtime has also set a release date for “Kingdom of Silence” on October 2, the second anniversary of Khashoggi’s death.

“Kingdom of Silence” is directed by “Dirty Wars” and “16 Shots” director Rick Rowley and is executive produced by Alex Gibney and author Lawrence Wright, and while it too examines the details surrounding Khashoggi’s death at the hands of the Saudi Arabia regime, this film focuses more on the complicated relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United States.

The film explores the decades of diplomacy and politicking that led up to President Trump’s interactions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammaed bin Salman. In the process it shines a light on Khasoggi’s journey from the battlefields of Afghanistan to the halls of power in Riyadh and Washington and just how much he knew.

“To what extent was the Saudi government entangled with Al Qaeda? Is there a person in the world who knows more than Jamal Khashoggi,” an expert posits in the trailer. “You are in the war, and you can’t give up. You can’t disappear. Those were the last words I said to him,” another adds.

“Kingdom of Silence” is produced by Samuel Black and Trevor Davidoski at Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions. Gibney, Wright, Stacey Offman and Richard Perello serve as executive producers.

“Kingdom of Silence” will air on Showtime on Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the first trailer above.